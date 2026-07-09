Laser-based comms contract signed by Space Force and Pulse Space

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Pulse Space

BELLEVUE, Wash. Space-technology firm Pulse Space announced that it won a contract worth $40 million from the United States Space Force for technology development.

According to information from the company, Pulse Space develops technology to power and connect space systems efficiently and securely using laser-based links instead of traditional radio signals.

These systems can help satellites communicate faster and can use optical lasers to beam energy to other spacecraft, allowing satellites to recharge and extend their mission lifetime.