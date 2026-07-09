Military Embedded Systems

Laser-based comms contract signed by Space Force and Pulse Space

News

July 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Laser-based comms contract signed by Space Force and Pulse Space
Image courtesy Pulse Space

BELLEVUE, Wash. Space-technology firm Pulse Space announced that it won a contract worth $40 million from the United States Space Force for technology development. 

According to information from the company, Pulse Space develops technology to power and connect space systems efficiently and securely using laser-based links instead of traditional radio signals.

These systems can help satellites communicate faster and can use optical lasers to beam energy to other spacecraft, allowing satellites to recharge and extend their mission lifetime.

 

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