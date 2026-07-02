Telemetry for counter-UAS pact signed between Intracom Defense, MBDA

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DEFENDAIR photo: MBDA

KOROPI, Greece. Missile-telemetry company Intracom Defense reports that it signed a contract with weapons manufacturer MBDA Deutschland to develop and produce the data link solution for the DEFENDAIR missile, formerly known as the SADM or Small Anti-Drone Missile.

Under the terms of the contract, Intracom Defense will handle the engineering development, prototyping, integration support on different platforms, and manufacturing line setup for future serial production of the complete communication suite at the DEFENDAIR ground and missile level.

According to the Intracom Defense announcement, the DEFENDAIR program strengthens Intracom's position within the rapidly evolving European counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) ecosystem and supports broader European initiatives aimed at enhancing integrated, mobile, scalable, and cost-efficient air defense capabilities against emerging uncrewed aerial threats.