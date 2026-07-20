Autonomy software to be integrated into uncrewed logistics aircraft

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BETA’s ALIA CTOL (CX300) testbed via Lockheed Martin

FARNBOROUGH, England. Sikorsky will integrate its MATRIX autonomy software into BETA Technologies’ MV250 hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for uncrewed logistics missions, the company announced in a statement.

The companies agreed to the integration earlier this month and installed the software aboard BETA’s CX300 conventional takeoff and landing aircraft within two weeks, the statement reads. The CX300 is serving as a test platform for development of the MV250.

Flight testing will be used to expand the aircraft’s operating envelope and evaluate the MATRIX software alongside BETA’s flight-control system, the company says. The aircraft within BETA’s ALIA family use a common flight-control architecture, while MATRIX uses an open architecture intended to support integration with multiple aircraft systems, the statement adds.

The MV250 is being developed for cargo delivery, resupply, medical evacuation, and other missions in contested environments. Its systems architecture follows a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), which supported the integration of the autonomy software, according to the company.