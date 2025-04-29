CV-22 Osprey production for U.S. Air Force nearing completion by Bell Boeing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bell-Boeing

AMARILLO, Texas. Bell Textron and Boeing announced the upcoming completion of the CV-22 Osprey Program of Record for the U.S. Air Force, the companies announced in a statement.

The final CV-22 aircraft is expected to complete production in the coming months at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center, marking the transition from full-rate production to sustainment efforts, the statement reads. The CV-22, a variant of the V-22 tiltrotor platform, is configured for U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command missions that require extended speed, range, and vertical lift capabilities.

According to the companies, the CV-22 Osprey has supported operations including nighttime hostage rescues, embassy evacuations, and maritime medical emergencies. The Air Force is the first U.S. military branch to complete its program of record for new-build V-22 aircraft equipped with upgraded nacelles, the statement adds.

Bell and Boeing say they will continue to build MV-22 and CMV-22 Osprey variants for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy while shifting their Air Force efforts toward sustainment and fleet upgrades.