Department of the Navy approves participation in Sea-Air-Space 2025 symposium

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Navy League of the United States ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Department of the Navy has authorized attendance for its military and civilian personnel at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Symposium, to be held April 6–9, 2025, at National Harbor, Maryland, according to a statement from the Navy League of the United States, which hosts the event.

According to a memorandum signed by Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Terrence Emmert, all Navy League symposium travel for Department of the Navy military speakers, panelists, and moderators is approved. Additionally, uniformed and civilian personnel based in the National Capital Region may attend the event locally, the statement reads.

Sea-Air-Space is the largest maritime-focused national security symposium in the United States and provides opportunities for professional development and engagement with representatives from across government, industry, academia, and allied nations, according to the statement.

Federal civilian employees and active-duty personnel are eligible for free event admission, one complimentary meal, and subsidized transportation and parking options provided by the Navy League, the statement says.