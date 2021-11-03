Digital cockpit avionics solution to equip Indonesian Air Force's C-130H fleet

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Indonesian Air Force photo. CHARLOTTE, N.C. The Indonesian Air Force has joined a list of customers that have selected Collins Aerospace for its C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft modernization effort. Serving as a contractor to GMF, Collins Aerospace will provide its Flight2 avionics solution that transforms dated analog controls into a modern digital glass cockpit.

Used for a range of missions, including personnel and cargo transport as well as humanitarian efforts, officials claim that the Flight2 avionics modification will replace the C-130H’s analog instruments with seven multifunction displays, three control display units, and new digital autopilot.

In addition, the aircraft will be equipped with the Required Navigation Performance/Area Navigation flight management system, with high altitude release point and computed air release point precision airdrop software. The modernization is intended to help the Indonesian Air Force optimize its operations and improve pilot situational awareness.

By upgrading to Flight2, officials claim that the Indonesian Air Force’s C-130H will be in compliance with the most recent International Civil Aviation Organization standards, while also equipping it with a tactical advantage in military operations.