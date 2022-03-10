Electro-optical reconnaissance system developed for training and ISR

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. Sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT has received an order from aerial services specialist QinetiQ GmbH, Mönchengladbach, to supply two complete systems for electro-optical reconnaissance.

The reconnaissance system consists of the ARGOS-II HD electro-optical infrared system (EO/IR) and the EuroNAV control and evaluation software. These core elements will be pre-integrated by HENSOLDT and scaffolded by QinetiQ intelligence, surveillance, and reconaissance (ISR) services and training of national and international JTAC customers and operators of the DA62MPP aircraft.

The mission system with the product name MissionGrid can be used on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition to air and naval forces, it is used for border protection, search and rescue, maritime patrol, law enforcement, and asset protection, according to the company.

The reconnaissance system is designed to cover a range of up to 40 km and can detect ships as well as small inflatable boats or individual swimmers day and night as well as in bad weather. A thermal imaging camera records the images and transmits video and data in real time to base stations on the ground.