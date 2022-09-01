Empowering Military Aviation Mini-Computers with DFI COM Express

Empowering Military Aviation Mini-Computers with DFI COM ExpressWhitepaper
September 01, 2022
With the development of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), which can reduce casualties and mission burdens, have long become indispensable applications for military units worldwide. Due to the agility of military equipment, the use of embedded computer modules (SOM) to create drone computing brains, that can be upgraded with visual computing requirements, will bring greater design flexibility and better system reliability. DFI's WL9A3 embedded computer module is an excellent product for this.