F-16 fighter aircrafts to be equipped with radar warning receiver

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon photo. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S), a Raytheon Technologies business, was awarded $30 million in contracts to upgrade and provide spares for the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 fighter aircraft with the all-digital AN/ALR-69A(V) radar warning receiver.

According to the company, the ALR-69A(V) is designed to provide greater situational awareness to better understand surroundings and help make faster decisions. The ALR-69A(V) features broadband digital receiver technology, cross-platform integration, enhanced spectral and spatial coverage, and single-ship geolocation.

Officials claim that with the threat landscape constantly evolving, the system’s open architecture design is intended to enable rapid and affordable digital upgrades. Following integration and testing aboard the F-16, RI&S will provide the ALR-69A(V) upgrades over the next 14 months.

Designed to be compatible with multiple airborne platforms, the ALR-69A is currently being installed on the Air Force’s C-130H transport and KC-46A tanker aircraft, and on the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25A refueling drone.