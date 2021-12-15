F-35 electronic warfare capabilities to undergo upgrades with BAE Systems

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image. NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems received a $493 million contract modification from Lockheed Martin to upgrade and modernize the electronic warfare (EW) system for the F-35 Lightning II. The system is designed to enable the fifth-generation fighter to detect and address electromagnetic threats.



Under the contract, BAE Systems claims it will deliver core hardware for the F-35’s EW mission system, known as AN/ASQ-239, and will provide engineering support services and test infrastructure.

According to the company, the upgraded system will improve superior situational awareness and electromagnetic attack and countermeasure capabilities with new sensors and more powerful signal processing.

The system is designed with a modular architecture that is intended to allow for efficient hardware upgrades that reduce lifecycle and retrofit costs, and support faster software updates across the global F-35 fleet. The system also includes the Non-Intrusive Electronic Warfare Test Solution (NIEWTS) fault isolation and diagnostics capability, which enables precise troubleshooting that further reduces maintenance costs.





