F-35 project expansion boosts capabilities at Fleet Readiness Center East

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

CHERRY POINT, North Carolina. Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) marked the completion of its F-35 Lightning II expansion project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 14, the U.S. Navy announced in a statement.

The expanded facility provides additional space and aircraft bays to accommodate the growing workload associated with F-35 modifications and maintenance. The depot, which has supported the F-35 program since 2013, serves as the lead site for depot-level maintenance of the Marine Corps’ F-35B short takeoff-vertical landing variant and also performs work on the Air Force’s F-35A and Navy’s F-35C carrier variants, the statement reads.

The expansion is expected to support 337,000 additional labor hours through fiscal year 2028 to help meet the increasing demands of the F-35 program. To date, FRCE has inducted 158 F-35 aircraft and returned 145 to operational service. The facility continues to expand its capabilities, including testing and repairing F-35 components and performing specialized tasks such as the assembly of lift fan clutches.