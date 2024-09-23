Military Embedded Systems

First flight of UK's E-7 Wedgetail completed by Boeing

September 23, 2024

First flight of UK's E-7 Wedgetail completed by Boeing
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom. Boeing completed the first flight of the UK's E-7 Wedgetail aircraft, marking a milestone in the Royal Air Force's (RAF) test and evaluation phase, the company announced in a statement.

The functional check flight, conducted by a Boeing test crew, took place at Birmingham Airport and is part of the broader effort to modify three 737 NG aircraft in Birmingham for the RAF. The modification work is being carried out by a team of more than 100 people at STS Aviation Services, the statement reads.

The E-7 Wedgetail, which will provide the RAF with Airborne Early Warning & Control capabilities, features the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor, enabling it to detect and track multiple airborne and maritime threats simultaneously, the company says. The aircraft is expected to enter service from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Further flight tests and evaluations are planned before the aircraft is painted in RAF livery later this autumn, according to the statement.

