First H145M light combat helicopter delivered to German Armed Forces

November 19, 2024

Image via Airbus

DONAUWÖRTH, Germany. Airbus Helicopters delivered the first of up to 82 H145M helicopters to the German Armed Forces less than a year after signing the contract, the company announced in a statement.

Designated as "Leichter Kampfhubschrauber" (light combat helicopter) or LKH, the H145M will be used for training, reconnaissance, special forces operations, and light attack missions. The initial helicopter will be deployed for training at the German Army’s Bückeburg base, with the first combat-configured H145M scheduled for delivery in 2025, the statement reads.

The contract, signed in December 2023, includes firm orders for 62 helicopters with an option for 20 more, marking the largest-ever order for the H145M and its HForce weapon management system, the company says. The agreement also provides seven years of support and services to ensure operational readiness.

The German Armed Forces currently operate 24 H145 helicopters, with this expanded fleet supporting a range of demanding missions, the company adds.

