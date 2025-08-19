Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous helicopter test flight completed by Airbus and Shield AI

News

August 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous helicopter test flight completed by Airbus and Shield AI
Image via Shield AI

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas. Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and Shield AI completed an autonomous helicopter test flight using the H145 platform integrated with Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software, Shield AI announced in a statement.

The test, conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas, demonstrated autonomous takeoff, landing, and other mission profiles under the control of Hivemind in combination with Airbus’ Helionix avionics system, the statement reads. Integration of the autonomy package was completed in under two months, which the company says highlights its modular and platform-agnostic design.

The software is planned for incorporation into the MQ-72C Lakota Connector helicopter, which is being developed for the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) program. The unmanned variant of the UH-72 Lakota is intended to provide logistics support in contested environments, according to the statement.

The ALC effort is in its second year under a Middle Tier of Acquisition Rapid Prototyping Program, awarded by Naval Air Systems Command in 2024. Shield AI states that autonomy features tested on the H145 will inform further development of the MQ-72C and potentially be applied to other helicopter platforms.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website

Airbus Helicopters, Inc.

2701 N Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via EDA
News
EDA project to reduce noise from autonomous underwater vehicles

November 25, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Analog Devices
News
GaN power amplifier for electronic warfare systems released by Analog Devices

November 26, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
MatrixSpace image
News
AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

November 24, 2025

More A.I.