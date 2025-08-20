Military Embedded Systems

OpenVPX GPGPU card for AI processing launched by Concurrent, EIZO

News

August 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Concurrent

ORLANDO, Florida. Concurrent released Bragi, a rugged 3U OpenVPX general-purpose GPU (GPGPU) processing card developed in partnership with EIZO Rugged Solutions and built with NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 and 5000 Blackwell GPUs, the company announced in a statement.

The Bragi card is aimed at command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) and high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) applications that require edge-based AI processing, the statement reads. The product is fully aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, and offered in both conduction-cooled and air-flow-through configurations for deployment in thermally demanding or space-limited environments.

According to the company, Bragi supports up to 24 GB of GDDR7 memory with error correction code, PCIe Gen 5, and features up to 10,496 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor Cores, and 80 RT Cores depending on configuration. It also integrates ninth-generation NVENC encoders, sixth-generation NVDEC decoders, and codec support for H.265, H.264, and AV1.

The system conforms to MIL-STD-810 standards for environmental resilience and supports NVIDIA GPUDirect Remote Direct Memory Access, which the company says enables high-throughput AI and video processing for defense and aerospace systems.

