GA-ASI acquires drone propulsion technology assets from Achates Power

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Achates Power

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) acquired a portfolio of patents and intellectual property from San Diego-based Achates Power, Inc., the company announced in a statement.

The assets include Achates Power’s opposed-piston engine technology, which has been developed to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and increase power density in aerospace and defense applications, the statement reads. GA-ASI says the acquisition will support development of propulsion systems for its unmanned aircraft platforms.

According to the statement, incorporating Achates Power’s designs is intended to enhance the performance and sustainability of future uncrewed aircraft systems by providing alternatives to conventional propulsion. The acquisition also reflects GA-ASI’s intention to invest in advanced propulsion capabilities to address efficiency and environmental requirements in military aviation, the company says.