Military Embedded Systems

Embedded XMC graphics cards to support AI applications released by EIZO

News

August 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via EIZO

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions released two new XMC form factor video graphics and AI coprocessor cards that use NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 2000 and RTX PRO 500 Blackwell GPUs, the company announced in a statement.

The Condor NVB2000xX and Condor NVB500xX modules are designed for platforms with size, weight, and power constraints such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) pods, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and ground vehicles, the statement reads. Both cards support up to three DisplayPort++/DVI outputs, include NVENC and NVDEC video codec engines, and offer up to 8 GB of GDDR7 memory with error correction code.

According to the company, the GPUs deliver parallel processing, AI inferencing, and video rendering performance increases through features such as 3,328 CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor Cores, and fourth-generation RT Cores, depending on model.

The cards comply with VITA 47.1 environmental standards for shock, vibration, and temperature, and feature rear XMC pin-out compatibility with 3U VPX (VITA 46.9), which the company says supports integration into open-architecture systems aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

