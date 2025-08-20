Military Embedded Systems

Mercury to provide hardware for U.S. Space Force satellite communications program

August 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems signed a new production agreement with AeroVironment (AV) to supply hardware for the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program, the company announced in a statement.

AV won a $1.4 billion SCAR contract in 2022 from the Space Rapid Capabilities Office. The program uses AV’s BADGER system, a multi-band deployable ground communications solution that employs reconfigurable beamforming tiles for satellite command and control, the statement reads.

Mercury provides an FPGA-based signal acquisition and digital beamforming solution for the BADGER system using its Quartz RFSoC and Navigator Design Suite products. The company has been producing hardware for the first four BADGER units under a 2023 contract, and the new agreement extends support to two additional systems, according to the statement.

The SCAR program is intended to enhance ground-based satellite communications resilience and flexibility. AV and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office plan to deliver the first BADGER unit later this year.

