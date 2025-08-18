Counter-drone system to be provided to Norway by OSL

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via OSL

READING, England. Operational Solutions Ltd. (OSL) won a contract valued at up to NOK 938 million (USD 91 million) from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to supply counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The initial order under the four-year agreement, which includes an option to extend for three more years, will provide anti-drone capacity for Ørland Air Station. According to the statement, the system will include a command-and-control element, sensors, and both kinetic and non-kinetic effectors. It is designed to integrate with existing air defense assets at the base as well as civilian aviation operations.

OSL notes that the system will also replace Ørland’s aging bird radar through a software adaptation. The company states that the solution is intended to supplement Norway’s broader air defense capabilities by addressing small UAS threats highlighted in recent conflicts.