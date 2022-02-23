FLASH SONICS sonar processing system to fly aboard German NH90 fleet

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thales photo. GERMANY. The German Ministry of Defense has selected Thales to equip the NH90 Multi Role Frigate Helicopter fleet with FLASH SONICS dipping sonar and sonobuoy processing systems.

According to the company, the key benefits of this low-frequency wideband sonar include long-range detection and low false alarm rates in open ocean as well as littoral waters. Associated with an active and passive sonobuoy processing system, FLASH is designed to provide competitive anti-submarine warfare capability.

Officials claim that the shortest dive cycle time combined with the latest Thales BlueTracker (SONICS) buoy processing capability are intended to provide significant area coverage. This version of the FLASH SONICS includes the latest technology Thales is offering.

The new configuration of the NH90 Multi Role Frigate Helicopter variant includes the newest processing technology to offer operational improvement. The company claims that this will be the first helicopter to have the capability to process Thales new sonobuoy SonoFlash in addition to the FLASH world reference dipping sonar.