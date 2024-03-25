Military Embedded Systems

Future fighter concept studies for Sweden to be produced by Saab

News

March 25, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Future fighter concept studies for Sweden to be produced by Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for conceptual sutdies for future fighter systems, the company announced in a statement.

The conceptual studies would include both manned and unmanned solutions. Saab will collaborate with FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, The Swedish Defence Research Agency, GKN Aerospace, and other industry partners, the statement reads.

"Saab will further develop collaborations with stakeholders working with emerging and disruptive technologies, which will play an important part in future combat aircraft systems," the statement adds. "Saab will also explore innovation platforms including the Swedish Government's Defense Innovation Initiative and NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic."

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms