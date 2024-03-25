Future fighter concept studies for Sweden to be produced by Saab

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for conceptual sutdies for future fighter systems, the company announced in a statement.

The conceptual studies would include both manned and unmanned solutions. Saab will collaborate with FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, The Swedish Defence Research Agency, GKN Aerospace, and other industry partners, the statement reads.

"Saab will further develop collaborations with stakeholders working with emerging and disruptive technologies, which will play an important part in future combat aircraft systems," the statement adds. "Saab will also explore innovation platforms including the Swedish Government's Defense Innovation Initiative and NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic."