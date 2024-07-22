Global Combat Air Program partners show new concept model

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems LONDON. The tri-nation cooperative at the heart of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) -- the U.K., Italy, and Japan -- unveiled a new concept model of their next-generation combat aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow.

According to the announcement by partner company BAE Systems UK, the three GCAP government partners and their lead industry partners [BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)] are exhibiting at Farnborough together for the first time to show the notable progress they are making toward the delivery of the promised next-generation combat aircraft.

The new concept model on display at the show features a much more evolved design with a wingspan larger than previous concepts to improve the aerodynamics of the future combat aircraft, according to the BAE Systems news release. Engineers from across BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are working together under a collaboration agreement on the design and development of the future combat aircraft using a range of innovative digital tools and techniques, including computer-based modeling and virtual reality to evolve the aircraft’s design during the "comcept" phase.

The resulting aircraft -- slated to come into service in 2035 -- is expected to be one of the world’s most advanced, interoperable, adaptable and connected fighter jets, carrying an intelligent weapons system, a software-driven interactive cockpit, integrated sensors, and a powerful next-generation radar system capable of providing 10,000 times more data than currently used systems.