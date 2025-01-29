Military Embedded Systems

Helicopters sales for Airbus grew in 2024

January 29, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Airbus

MARIGNANE, France. Airbus Helicopters recorded 455 gross orders (net: 450) in 2024, reflecting steady market growth across its light, light twin-engine, and heavy helicopter segments, the company announced in a statement.

The orders, placed by 182 customers in 42 countries, contributed to a 10% increase in unit sales for the second consecutive year, the statement reads. Airbus delivered 361 helicopters in 2024.

The Super Puma program saw 58 orders from military and government entities, including the German Bundespolizei, the Japan Coast Guard, the Dutch Ministry of Defence, and the Romanian Ministry of National Defence. The NH90 program also advanced with the launch of its Block 1 upgrade, the start of flight testing for France’s Special Forces Standard 2 configuration, and the delivery of the first Standard 3 configuration to the Spanish Air Force. The H145 and H145M models gained new defense customers, including the Brunei Air Force, the Belgian Ministry of Defence, and the Bahraini Police Aviation Command.

