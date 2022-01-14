Hungarian Gripen fleet to undergo sensor and comms upgrades with Saab

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Saab photo.

HUNGARY. The Hungarian Government Commissioner Office responsible for defense development and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) have completed the negotiations for the MS20 Block 2 capability upgrade to the Hungarian fleet of Gripen fighter aircraft. Saab will deliver the upgrade.

According to Saab, the MS20 Block 2 upgrade is intended to increase both Gripen’s combat and communication capabilities, as well as access to a wide range of weapons that can be integrated on Hungarian Air Force (HunAF) Gripen fighters.

Officials also claim that sensor capability is being enhanced by a radar upgrade to the PS-05/A Mk 4, which means that the air-to-air target tracking range as well as the performance increases significantly. This could allow for better detection capability of small air- to-air targets and improved clutter suppression.

The MS20 Block 2 upgrade for the Hungarian Air Force Gripen fleet is also intended to enhance the communication capabilities by bolstering Link16 (NATO Data link) functionality and updated voice communication to the latest NATO secure communication standard.