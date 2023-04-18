Military Embedded Systems

Intelligence and EW aircraft to be supplied to interational customer by Elbit Systems

April 18, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

HAIFA, Israel.  Elbit Systems has won a $100 million contract to convert commercial aircraft into intelligence and electronic warfare (EW) aircraft for an unidentified international customer, the company announced in a statement.

Under the three-year contract, Elbit Systems will equip the aircraft with intelligence mission suite and EW capabilities, the statement reads.

"This solution will provide a comprehensive operational picture of the arena generated by SIGINT and Electro-Optics VISINT sensors and systems as well as the capability to activate Electronic Counter Measures against a range of threats," the company says. "The aircraft will also be equipped with Immune Satellite Navigation Systems (ISNS) and an advanced self-protection solution.

"Using electronic warfare systems, targeted electronic attacks can be launched to disrupt and block a wide variety of communication and radar threats," the statement continues.

