MH-47G Chinook helicopters ordered by U.S. Army Special Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) ordered two additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters from Boeing, the company announced in a statement.

This order brings the total number of MH-47G Block II helicopters under contract to 46. The MH-47G Block II helicopters feature reinforced airframes, redesigned fuel tanks, and advanced avionics, the company says.

The design of the Block II model also accommodates future modernization efforts, ensuring the helicopter remains a key component of U.S. Army operations in the future, the statement reads.