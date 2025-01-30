MH-65 fleet to be supported, modernized by Airbus for U.S. Coast Guard

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas. Airbus Helicopters signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to continue supporting the service’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter fleet through 2037, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Airbus Helicopters will provide maintenance, spare parts, and technical support to improve the performance and availability of the MH-65 fleet, the statement reads. The MOU also includes fleet modernization and engineering services aimed at extending the helicopters’ operational life, the company says.

The MH-65 Dolphin has been a key component of the USCG’s aviation fleet for more than four decades, supporting search and rescue, law enforcement, and disaster response missions. Airbus Helicopters has an ongoing partnership with the USCG and will continue leveraging its support network to maintain fleet readiness, the statement adds.