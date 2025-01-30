Military Embedded Systems

MH-65 fleet to be supported, modernized by Airbus for U.S. Coast Guard

News

January 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MH-65 fleet to be supported, modernized by Airbus for U.S. Coast Guard
Image via Airbus

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas. Airbus Helicopters signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to continue supporting the service’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter fleet through 2037, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Airbus Helicopters will provide maintenance, spare parts, and technical support to improve the performance and availability of the MH-65 fleet, the statement reads. The MOU also includes fleet modernization and engineering services aimed at extending the helicopters’ operational life, the company says.

The MH-65 Dolphin has been a key component of the USCG’s aviation fleet for more than four decades, supporting search and rescue, law enforcement, and disaster response missions. Airbus Helicopters has an ongoing partnership with the USCG and will continue leveraging its support network to maintain fleet readiness, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Airbus

2550 Wasser Terrace, Suite 9000
Herndon, VA 20171
Website
[email protected]
+49 151 628 66711
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned
Integrator VTOL image: Insitu
News
Long-range UAS shown by Insitu at WEST 2025 show

January 28, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Cooperative Engagement Capability development contract for U.S. Navy won by Collins Aerospace

January 30, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI: 25x Faster AI Performance

January 28, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Gilat
News
Portable satellite terminals to be provided to multiple customers by Gilat

January 29, 2025

More Comms