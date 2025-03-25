Military Embedded Systems

Modeling and simulation environment for U.S. Army to be provided by Raytheon

News

March 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon won a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command’s Futures and Concepts Center to expand its use of the Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) for defense modeling and simulation, the company announced in a statement.

The contract supports the development of a continuous experimentation environment to evaluate future operating concepts and strategic force design through scenario-based modeling, the statement reads. Raytheon initially used RCADE to simulate large-scale multi-domain conflict scenarios to assess operational strategies.

The RCADE capability is intended to assist Army concept developers and Battle Labs in analyzing emerging threats and force structure options through a data-driven feedback loop between simulations and real-world insights, the company says.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
Image via Raytheon
News
Modeling and simulation environment for U.S. Army to be provided by Raytheon

March 25, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Long-range thermal surveillance systems to be delivered to Saudi military

March 24, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo: One Stop Systems
Product
One Stop Systems introduces ultra-dense 16-way GPU expansion system for AI/ML/edge computing

March 19, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber