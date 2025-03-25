Modeling and simulation environment for U.S. Army to be provided by Raytheon

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon won a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command’s Futures and Concepts Center to expand its use of the Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) for defense modeling and simulation, the company announced in a statement.

The contract supports the development of a continuous experimentation environment to evaluate future operating concepts and strategic force design through scenario-based modeling, the statement reads. Raytheon initially used RCADE to simulate large-scale multi-domain conflict scenarios to assess operational strategies.

The RCADE capability is intended to assist Army concept developers and Battle Labs in analyzing emerging threats and force structure options through a data-driven feedback loop between simulations and real-world insights, the company says.