Rafale fighters to be delivered to Serbia by Dassault Aviation

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Dassault Aviation

BELGRADE, Serbia. Dassault Aviation won a contract from the Republic of Serbia for the purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets to be used by the Serbian Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement was signed in Belgrade by Dassault Aviation's Chairman and CEO, Éric Trappier, alongside Serbia's Minister of Defense, Bratislav Gašić, during a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, the statement reads.

The acquisition is part of Serbia’s efforts to enhance its air defense capabilities and marks the first time the country will operate Dassault aircraft, the company says. The contract underscores the growing bilateral ties between France and Serbia and aims to strengthen Serbia's national defense infrastructure, according to the statement.