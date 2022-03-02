RF and microwave calibration tech to be delivered to USAF

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Rohde & Schwarz photo. COLUMBIA, Md. In response to the Air Force Metrology and Calibration Authority's need for microwave measurement receivers (MMR) for its precision measurement equipment laboratories (PMEL’s) and Air Force primary standards laboratory (AFPSL), Rohde & Schwarz has developed the R&S FSMR3000AF measuring receiver to calibrate signal generators and attenuators with one instrument.

AFMETCAL is responsible for the calibration of equipment used worldwide. They required nearly all the parameters of a signal generator to be calibrated with the R&S FSMR3000AF microwave measurement receiver including analog modulation for AM, FM, and PM.

Officials claim the purchase also included alignment systems and equipment or accessories required for periodic recertification and adjustment of the MMR. This procurement seeks to replace and improve upon the microwave measuring receiver which was implemented in 2005 and the first one to reside on a spectrum analyzer platform.

Designed with a goal to reduce the complexity associated with the calibration of signal generators and attenuators, the R&S FSMR3000AF measuring receiver test platform incorporates features and functionality to reduce a calibration’s lab test process complexity.