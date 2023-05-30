Semiconductors for DoD platforms approved for manufacturing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MALTA, New York. The U.S. Department of Defense, through its Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO) and Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), has accredited the manufacturing facility of GlobalFoundries, allowing it to produce secure semiconductors for various aerospace and defense applications, according to a company statement. The facility has received a Category 1A Trusted Supplier status.

The accreditation affirms that the company has met the DoD's standards for security procedures, equipment, and supervision, and certifies the production of secure chips, including those made using the advanced 12nm FinFET technologies, the statement reads.

These secure chips, the company states, will be utilized in DoD systems across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, and space. The manufacturing facility's Trusted Supplier status will ensure reliable access to domestically produced chips for the DoD. Last year, the DoD and GlobalFoundries had agreed on a $117 million deal under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Directorate -- an arrangement aimed at ensuring a strategic supply of U.S.-made semiconductors built in Malta, New York, using GlobalFoundries' 45nm SOI platform.

In addition to its New York facility, GlobalFoundries also produces Trusted semiconductor chips for the DoD at its Vermont plant, the company states.