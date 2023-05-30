Military Embedded Systems

Semiconductors for DoD platforms approved for manufacturing

News

May 30, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Semiconductors for DoD platforms approved for manufacturing

MALTA, New York. The U.S. Department of Defense, through its Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO) and Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), has accredited the manufacturing facility of GlobalFoundries, allowing it to produce secure semiconductors for various aerospace and defense applications, according to a company statement. The facility has received a Category 1A Trusted Supplier status.

The accreditation affirms that the company has met the DoD's standards for security procedures, equipment, and supervision, and certifies the production of secure chips, including those made using the advanced 12nm FinFET technologies, the statement reads.

These secure chips, the company states, will be utilized in DoD systems across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, and space. The manufacturing facility's Trusted Supplier status will ensure reliable access to domestically produced chips for the DoD. Last year, the DoD and GlobalFoundries had agreed on a $117 million deal under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Directorate -- an arrangement aimed at ensuring a strategic supply of U.S.-made semiconductors built in Malta, New York, using GlobalFoundries' 45nm SOI platform.

In addition to its New York facility, GlobalFoundries also produces Trusted semiconductor chips for the DoD at its Vermont plant, the company states.

Featured Companies

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber