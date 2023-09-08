Military Embedded Systems

Slovak Republic's inaugural F-16 Block 70 aircraft showcased by Lockheed Martin

September 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin

GREENVILLE, South Carolina. Lockheed Martin revealed the Slovak Republic's first F-16 Block 70 aircraft at its facility in Greenville, South Carolina, in the presence of the country's Minister of Defence, Martin Sklenár, the company announced in a statement.

The eastern European nation will buy the Block 70 version of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, with the aircraft displayed at the event being the first out of a batch of 14 slated for delivery to the Slovak Republic, the statement reads.

The Slovak Republic is the first European country to receive this version of the F-16, which is an enhanced version of previous iterations of the aircraft, the company says.

