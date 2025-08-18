Military Embedded Systems

Silicon-based cybersecurity contract for U.S. Air Force won by Q-Net Security

News

August 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Silicon-based cybersecurity contract for U.S. Air Force won by Q-Net Security
Stock image

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. Q-Net Security received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop secure communication technologies for tactical edge operations, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the work will build on technologies from the company’s SBIR Phase II effort and will focus on refining communication capabilities for airborne wide-area networks, wide-band air-to-air links, and mobile ad hoc networks. Deliverables under the contract include tactical key management encryption functions to support real-time trusted communications for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations.

Q-Net states that its silicon-based cybersecurity approach is intended to provide resilience and simplicity in protecting communications against emerging threats such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Encryption
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
A.I.
Stock image
News
Command-and-control task order to advance multi-domain capabilities under new COBRA award

November 21, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Redwire
News
Satellite project from DARPA gets $44 million Phase 2 boost

November 20, 2025

More Comms