Silicon-based cybersecurity contract for U.S. Air Force won by Q-Net Security

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. Q-Net Security received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop secure communication technologies for tactical edge operations, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the work will build on technologies from the company’s SBIR Phase II effort and will focus on refining communication capabilities for airborne wide-area networks, wide-band air-to-air links, and mobile ad hoc networks. Deliverables under the contract include tactical key management encryption functions to support real-time trusted communications for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations.

Q-Net states that its silicon-based cybersecurity approach is intended to provide resilience and simplicity in protecting communications against emerging threats such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.