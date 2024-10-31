Military Embedded Systems

Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods to be delivered to Poland for new FA-50 fighter jets

News

October 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods to be delivered to Poland for new FA-50 fighter jets
Image via Lockheed Martin

ORLANDO, Florida. Lockheed Martin will deliver Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) to Poland as part of a U.S. Foreign Military Sale worth $90.68 million, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Poland will receive Sniper ATPs equipped with two-way datalinks, system support, and spare parts. These targeting systems will be integrated into Poland’s new FA-50 fighter jets, while Polish F-16s are already equipped with the pods, the statement reads.

The integration of Sniper ATP is expected to enhance the FA-50s’ capability to identify, track, and engage targets at a distance, the company says. The addition of Sniper ATP is intended to improve interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces, which approved the sale in 2023.

Future upgrades to the Sniper pods could include the Sniper Networked Targeting Pod variant, which is intended to enable expanded connectivity with platforms such as the F-35 and ground-based systems like HIMARS, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods to be delivered to Poland for new FA-50 fighter jets

October 31, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Haivision
Product
Haivision Releases Free Video Player for Real-Time ISR Streams

October 30, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via General Dynamics
News
Next Generation Survival Radio prototype selected by U.S. Air Force

October 30, 2024

More Comms