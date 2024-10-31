Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods to be delivered to Poland for new FA-50 fighter jets

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

ORLANDO, Florida. Lockheed Martin will deliver Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) to Poland as part of a U.S. Foreign Military Sale worth $90.68 million, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Poland will receive Sniper ATPs equipped with two-way datalinks, system support, and spare parts. These targeting systems will be integrated into Poland’s new FA-50 fighter jets, while Polish F-16s are already equipped with the pods, the statement reads.

The integration of Sniper ATP is expected to enhance the FA-50s’ capability to identify, track, and engage targets at a distance, the company says. The addition of Sniper ATP is intended to improve interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces, which approved the sale in 2023.

Future upgrades to the Sniper pods could include the Sniper Networked Targeting Pod variant, which is intended to enable expanded connectivity with platforms such as the F-35 and ground-based systems like HIMARS, the statement adds.