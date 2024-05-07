USSOCOM to take MOSA approach with Future Vertical Lift helicopter cockpit: official

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. The program executive office for rotary wing programs at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is focused on ensuring a common cockpit on the Future Vertical Lift platform under development by the Army that uses the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the official in charge of the office told SOF Week.

"The important thing is that the FVL ... isn't just airframes -- there's an FVL ecosystem," said Steven A. Smith. "So we are counting on [open architecture systems] coming on those four aircraft. So that dream of having an Army common cockpit -- that again is our path."

He said he is not sure how to bring that open architecture capability to legacy aircraft yet, but the program is investing money in figuring that out.

"We have dollars to go after some of those cockpit integrations, and we're working very closely with the Army," he said. "So [we're focused on] how we get some of that MOSA capability into the aircraft early, get it into the enduring fleet, as well as bringing on board that future capability."

Smith also said industry should be focused on helping them solve problems with technology the agency already has rather than developing their own proprietary solutions.

"Please don't come to me with a unique processor ... to put on my aircraft," he said. "That's not the way we're going to do this. I need you to bring me an application that I can host on a processor that I already have that takes advantage of sensors that I have on my aircraft.

One area where the program has high interest is in solutions that incorporate AI and machine learning technology.

"It can help us make cognitive decisions for pilots," he said. "So that's how we're going to reduce the workload in that environment."