Market for UASs used beyond visual line of sight to grow to $25.32 billion by 2030, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

VBAT image: Shield AI DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The "Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market" is expected to grow from $15.36 billion in 2025 to $25.32 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a study from MarketsandMarkets.

Healthy growth in the BVLOS UAV market is expected to be spurred by defense agencies, commercial operators, and government bodies increasing their use of long-range UAV platforms across many mission requirements, continued adoption of long-endurance platforms, and the increasing integration of autonomous capabilities that enhance the effectiveness of BVLOS missions, the study authors predict.

Broken down by maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), the segment of UAVs weighing less than 150 kg (331 pounds) currently dominates the global BVLOS UAV market, driven by large-scale usage of lightweight uncrewed platforms widely used across military and commercial missions, where long-range operations, flexibility, and efficient mission execution are crucial; this segment is expected to continue to lead the adoption of BVLOS UAVs worldwide.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.