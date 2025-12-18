Military Embedded Systems

Market for UASs used beyond visual line of sight to grow to $25.32 billion by 2030, study predicts

News

December 18, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

VBAT image: Shield AI

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The "Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market" is expected to grow from $15.36 billion in 2025 to $25.32 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a study from MarketsandMarkets. 

Healthy growth in the BVLOS UAV market is expected to be spurred by defense agencies, commercial operators, and government bodies increasing their use of long-range UAV platforms across many mission requirements, continued adoption of long-endurance platforms, and the increasing integration of autonomous capabilities that enhance the effectiveness of BVLOS missions, the study authors predict. 

Broken down by maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), the segment of UAVs weighing less than 150 kg (331 pounds) currently dominates the global BVLOS UAV market, driven by large-scale usage of lightweight uncrewed platforms widely used across military and commercial missions, where long-range operations, flexibility, and efficient mission execution are crucial; this segment is expected to continue to lead the adoption of BVLOS UAVs worldwide.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

 

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Bundeswehr/Julia Kelm
News
Sea Tiger anti-submarine warfare helicopter delivered to German Navy by NHIndustries

December 17, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
VBAT image: Shield AI
News
Market for UASs used beyond visual line of sight to grow to $25.32 billion by 2030, study predicts

December 18, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Othello image courtesy ELTA North America
News
Radar, optical sensors for armored vehicles nabs ELTA a series of contracts

December 17, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
Graphic: NASA/The Aerospace Corporation
News
Disk-shaped satellites lift off in NASA, Space Force experiment

December 18, 2025

More Comms