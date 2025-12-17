Sea Tiger anti-submarine warfare helicopter delivered to German Navy by NHIndustries

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bundeswehr/Julia Kelm

NORDHOLZ, Germany. NHIndustries delivered the first NH90 Sea Tiger helicopter to the German Navy as part of a planned 31-aircraft fleet scheduled to be completed by 2030, the company announced in a statement.

The Sea Tiger is intended for anti-submarine warfare and will replace Germany’s Mk88A Sea Lynx helicopters, which entered service in 1981, the statement reads. The company says the aircraft’s mission package includes an electro-optical sensor suite, a dipping sonar, and sonobuoys, along with weapons for anti-surface and anti-submarine roles. NHIndustries also says the Sea Tiger is expected to support additional missions such as reconnaissance and transport.

Germany already operates 18 NH90 Sea Lion helicopters, the statement adds. NHIndustries says 135 naval NH90 helicopters have been delivered to six nations, with more than 90,000 flight hours accumulated across missions that include search and rescue and military operations. The company also says the NH90 uses a fly-by-wire flight control system and is produced in naval and land-focused variants.