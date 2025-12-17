Military Embedded Systems

Counter-drone software for Dutch Skyranger vehicles to be provided by Kongsberg

December 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed a contract valued in the high double-digit million euros with Rheinmetall Air Defence to deliver a command-and-control solution for the Skyranger 30 mobile air defence system for the Dutch Ministry of Defence, the company announced in a statement.

Kongsberg says the work is intended to integrate Skyranger 30 into the same network as the Netherlands’ National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and National Manoeuvre Air Defence System (NOMADS), which the country procured from Kongsberg in November 2024, the statement reads. The company says the integration is aimed at supporting air-defence missions that include countering small and medium-size drones.

Skyranger 30 is a Rheinmetall Air Defence system, and Kongsberg’s role is focused on the command-and-control interface between the platforms, the statement adds. Kongsberg also says Skyranger 30 will be incorporated into a simulation and training capability being delivered to the Netherlands as part of the November 2024 agreement.

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
