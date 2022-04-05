SWaP-optimized airborne communications system from Collins Aerospace ordered by U.S. Navy

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz.

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2022--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Collins Aerospace has won a contract with the U.S. Navy to develop a very-low-frequency (VLF) communications system for the E-6B Recapitalization Program (E-XX) as part of the Navy’s Take Charge and Move Out Weapons System, the company reported during the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space exposition, held this week at the Gaylord National Convention Center.

Under the terms of the contract, Collins Aerospace will provide developmental design and risk-reduction engineering efforts for airborne VLF system modernization, with the resulting system enabling enhanced security measures to address advanced and emerging threats.

According to the company's announcement, its open systems approach ensures that the terminal and remaining portions of the weapons systems can be easily integrated on the platform, will bring VLF systems into line to meet the size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) standards for installation on the C-130J-30 aircraft under initial platform testing, and will be easier to maintain and upgrade.

Work under the contract will be performed at the Collins Aerospace facilities in Richardson, Texas, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

