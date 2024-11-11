Military Embedded Systems

Sweden chooses C-390 Millennium as new military transport aircraft

November 11, 2024

Image via Embraer

NATAL, Brazil. Sweden has chosen the Embraer C-390 Millennium to modernize its tactical transport fleet, marking the first acquisition of the aircraft by a Northern European NATO member, the Swedish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement.

The decision aligns Sweden with five other European NATO nations—Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Netherlands, and Portugal—that have opted for the C-390 for its operational versatility and interoperability, the statement reads. The aircraft is designed to address both current and future defense requirements, enabling synergies in training, support, and logistics among European operators, the company says.

The C-390, in service since 2019, has logged over 15,000 flight hours with a 93% mission capability rate, Embraer states. Sweden’s acquisition is also expected to deepen defense ties between Brazil and Sweden, building on their existing partnership, the company adds.

Image via Embraer
