Singapore to test crewed-uncrewed teaming with H225M helicopter and Flexrotor UAS
June 19, 2025
PARIS, France. Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters to explore crewed-uncrewed teaming between the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) H225M medium-lift helicopter and Airbus’ Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS), Airbus announced in a statement.
The collaboration will focus on integrating Airbus’ HTeaming system into the H225M platform, enabling RSAF helicopter crews to control Flexrotor UAS during flight operations, the statement reads. A demonstration is planned to assess how the combined use of crewed helicopters and UAS could improve situational awareness and mission effectiveness, the company says.
The HTeaming system includes a modem, antennas, tablet, and software for coordinating manned-uncrewed operations. The effort aims to advance concepts for joint helicopter-drone missions in complex operating environments, according to the statement.