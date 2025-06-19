Singapore to test crewed-uncrewed teaming with H225M helicopter and Flexrotor UAS

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

PARIS, France. Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters to explore crewed-uncrewed teaming between the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) H225M medium-lift helicopter and Airbus’ Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS), Airbus announced in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on integrating Airbus’ HTeaming system into the H225M platform, enabling RSAF helicopter crews to control Flexrotor UAS during flight operations, the statement reads. A demonstration is planned to assess how the combined use of crewed helicopters and UAS could improve situational awareness and mission effectiveness, the company says.

The HTeaming system includes a modem, antennas, tablet, and software for coordinating manned-uncrewed operations. The effort aims to advance concepts for joint helicopter-drone missions in complex operating environments, according to the statement.