AeroVironment partners with UAS Denmark to support European drone testing and training

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UAS Denmark Test Center, based at Hans Christian Andersen Airport in Odense, to jointly utilize the center’s airspace and test facilities for uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) demonstrations, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement will support AeroVironment’s UAS demonstration flights, mission training, and customer integration activities across the region, the statement reads. It also is intended to foster joint research and development efforts and expand the test center’s role as a European hub for UAS innovation and operational readiness, the company says.

The MOU builds on AeroVironment’s February 2025 framework agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), under which the company is delivering UAS, training, and lifecycle support for Denmark’s armed forces ISR capabilities, the statement adds.