Reduce Size and Expand Instantaneous Bandwidth

Press Release

June 19, 2025

ADSY1100: A 4 Tx/Rx, 3UVPX Tuner + Digitizer + Processor SOM.

The ADSY1100 Series from Analog Devices (ADI) are Multi-Channel RF Digitizers that operate from 0.1 to 20 GHz. These digitizers integrate the AD9084, Virtex™ UltraScale+™ FPGA and Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC, as well as optical transceivers, onboard memory, a power distribution network, clock conditioning and more. They are built around ADI’s “Apollo” MXFE™ product (AD9084) featuring DAC sample rates of up to 28 GSPS and ADC sample rates of up to 20 GSPS in a 4Tx/4Rx configuration.

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
