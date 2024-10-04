Military Embedded Systems

Thailand’s first AH-6 Little Bird helicopter completes inaugural flight

October 04, 2024

Image via Boeing

MESA, Arizona. Boeing conducted the first flight of the Royal Thai Army’s AH-6 Little Bird helicopter on Aug. 22 at its Mesa, Arizona, facility, the company announced in a statement.

This flight marks the initial delivery of eight AH-6 light attack helicopters ordered by Thailand as part of a Foreign Military Sales contract awarded in 2022. The Royal Thai Army is modernizing its aviation capabilities through this acquisition, which also includes spares, training devices, and support equipment, according to the statement.

Once the fleet is complete, Boeing will train Royal Thai Army pilots to operate the aircraft at its Mesa site and the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, the company says.

