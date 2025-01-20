Trusted on Earth. Qualified for Space.

Press Release

24 GHz to 44 GHz, Wideband, Microwave Upconverter

The ADMV1013S is a wideband 24-44 GHz upconverter that supports IF of 0.8 to 6 GHz. It has 2 up-conversion modes - direct from baseband I/Q and single sideband (SSB) up-conversion from real IF. The SPI interface provides the necessary agility expected for next generation satellite communications supporting LEO & MEO orbits.