Trusted on Earth. Qualified for Space.

January 20, 2025

24 GHz to 44 GHz, Wideband, Microwave Upconverter

The ADMV1013S is a wideband 24-44 GHz upconverter that supports IF of 0.8 to 6 GHz.  It has 2 up-conversion modes - direct from baseband I/Q and single sideband (SSB) up-conversion from real IF.  The SPI interface provides the necessary agility expected for next generation satellite communications supporting LEO & MEO orbits.

Analog Devices

