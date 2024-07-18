Military Embedded Systems

UC-35D aircraft to be modernized for U.S. Marine Corps by Amentum

News

July 18, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

USMC photo by Capt. Aaron Moshier, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

CHANTILLY, Virginia. Amentum won a $145 million contract to modernize and maintain the U.S. Marine Corps' UC-35D aircraft fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes life-cycle transport aircraft system modernization, integration, logistical and operational solutions, as well as engineering and technical services. The work involves performance-based life-cycle services, including sustainment, modernization, engineering, and logistics for a fleet of ten UC-35D aircraft across five sites both domestically and internationally, the statement reads.

Amentum will enhance the Marine Corps' transport mission through advanced technology applications using its Augmented Reality Remote Expert and MerlinMX predictive analytics, which enable real-time connection between on-site personnel and off-site subject matter experts, the company says.

The contract, awarded by the U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207), will begin in June 2024 and includes one base year with four one-year options.

Featured Companies

Amentum

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics
Stock image
News
KC-135 trainers to be upgraded with new visual systems by Aechelon Technology

October 23, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Northrop Grumman
News
Deep sensing and targeting system demonstrated for U.S. Army by Northrop Grumman

October 22, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Millennium Space Systems
News
Satellites for MEO OPIR get second order from Space Systems Command

October 23, 2024

More Comms