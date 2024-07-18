UC-35D aircraft to be modernized for U.S. Marine Corps by Amentum

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

USMC photo by Capt. Aaron Moshier, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point CHANTILLY, Virginia. Amentum won a $145 million contract to modernize and maintain the U.S. Marine Corps' UC-35D aircraft fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes life-cycle transport aircraft system modernization, integration, logistical and operational solutions, as well as engineering and technical services. The work involves performance-based life-cycle services, including sustainment, modernization, engineering, and logistics for a fleet of ten UC-35D aircraft across five sites both domestically and internationally, the statement reads.

Amentum will enhance the Marine Corps' transport mission through advanced technology applications using its Augmented Reality Remote Expert and MerlinMX predictive analytics, which enable real-time connection between on-site personnel and off-site subject matter experts, the company says.

The contract, awarded by the U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207), will begin in June 2024 and includes one base year with four one-year options.