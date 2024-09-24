Military Embedded Systems

Ultra Short aircraft tested by Electra in U.S. military flight demonstrations

News

September 24, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Electra

QUANTICO, Virginia. Electra conducted flight demonstrations of its hybrid-electric Ultra Short aircraft prototype for U.S. military stakeholders at Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico and Felker Army Airfield at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstrations were intended to showcase the aircraft's dual-use capabilities, particularly its ability to take off and land in extremely short distances from minimally prepared areas, the statement reads. This capability is geared toward logistics operations in contested environments where traditional airstrips may be compromised. The flight tests included takeoffs and landings from grass fields.

During the demonstrations, Electra also showcased the aircraft's ability to generate mobile power, providing 600 kW of continuous power and 1 MW for short bursts, the company says. This feature is intended to help with tactical insertions and medical evacuations, with operational energy advantages including lower fuel consumption compared to helicopters performing similar missions.

Featured Companies

Electra.aero

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Comms - Power Electronics
Unmanned
Image via Epirus
News
Directed energy counter-swarm system under development for U.S. Marine Corps

September 24, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy BAE Systems
News
IFF digital interrogator garners BAE Systems a $19 million U.S. Navy contract

September 24, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, data storage among featured tech at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

September 18, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Product
Menlo Micro Releases to Production Another Unique Fully Integrated Loopback Solution for High-Speed Data Connectivity

September 24, 2024

More Comms