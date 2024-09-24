Ultra Short aircraft tested by Electra in U.S. military flight demonstrations

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Electra QUANTICO, Virginia. Electra conducted flight demonstrations of its hybrid-electric Ultra Short aircraft prototype for U.S. military stakeholders at Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico and Felker Army Airfield at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstrations were intended to showcase the aircraft's dual-use capabilities, particularly its ability to take off and land in extremely short distances from minimally prepared areas, the statement reads. This capability is geared toward logistics operations in contested environments where traditional airstrips may be compromised. The flight tests included takeoffs and landings from grass fields.

During the demonstrations, Electra also showcased the aircraft's ability to generate mobile power, providing 600 kW of continuous power and 1 MW for short bursts, the company says. This feature is intended to help with tactical insertions and medical evacuations, with operational energy advantages including lower fuel consumption compared to helicopters performing similar missions.