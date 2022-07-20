US Army helicopter flight computer contract won by Triumph

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

An AH-64 Apache scans for simulated enemies during an exercise. (US government photo)

BERWYN, Pennsylvania. Triumph Group has won a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide flight computers for U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year contract includes the upgrade of about 3,100 Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs), which is a "flight critical computer with operating and application specific software that optimizes engine operation, performance, and efficiency," the statement reads.

Under the contract, more than 2,000 EDECU orders will be filled through the end of the year. Triumph has provided more than 7,000 EDECUs for the Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk, and Seahawk fleets for the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard since 2013, the company said.