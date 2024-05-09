USSOCOM asking industry for versatility, simplicity, ease of use: sources

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via USSOCOM

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. U.S. Special Operations Command wants industry to produce solutions that are simple and easy to use, but also versatile and capable of taking on multiple types of tasks, industry sources at SOF Week say.

USSOCOM appears to be trying to get away from bespoke systems that are only able to do one particular task. Instead, industry is being asked to create solutions that may be able to handle a range of different tasks or missions, and consolidate multiple capabilities into one system, the sources say.

Also, USSOCOM increasingly wants to avoid systems that require a lot of training. The service wants solutions that are simple and easy to use for the warfighter, which includes intuitive interfaces that the everyday soldier can pick up and figure out how to use in the field with little training.

Many companies on the SOF Week trade show floor were exhibiting capabilities that attempt to do just that, such as a system of interconnected trip wires that alert personnel to activity nearby, allowing them to review video at the location where the wire was tripped with the flick of a switch. One company showcased an uncrewed underwater vehicle that an individual can load with any gear or system they want by swapping out sections.

Officials have been open about the need to have solutions that utilize open architecture and make things easier for USSOCOM engineers and operators. Steven A. Smith, program executive officer for rotary wing programs at USSOCOM, said during his presentation at SOF Week that industry needs to get away from the black box mentality.

"Please don't come to me with a unique processor ... to put on my aircraft," he said. "That's not the way we're going to do this. I need you to bring me an application that I can host on a processor that I already have that takes advantage of sensors that I have on my aircraft.