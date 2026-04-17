Military Embedded Systems

VCNO Kilby, other top U.S. Navy leadership to headline Sea-Air-Space keynote panel

News

April 17, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

VCNO Kilby, other top U.S. Navy leadership to headline Sea-Air-Space keynote panel
U.S. Navy photo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. U.S. Navy leaders are set to discuss readiness, modernization, and warfighting integration during a keynote panel at Sea-Air-Space 2026, scheduled for April 20, the event organizers announced in a statement.

The session, titled “Forging the Fight: TYCOM Leadership in Readiness, Modernization, and Warfighting Integration,” will examine how the Navy’s Type Commanders are implementing the Chief of Naval Operations’ “Foundry, Fleet, Fight” framework to generate and sustain combat-ready forces, the statement reads. The panel will be led by the Vice Chief of Naval Operations and include senior leaders overseeing surface, submarine, aviation, and information warfare communities, according to the event description.

Discussion topics are expected to include modernization efforts across platforms, training pipelines for sailors and operators, and integration of capabilities across domains such as undersea, surface, air, and cyber, the statement says. Panelists are also expected to address how the Navy is preparing forces to meet operational demands tied to potential high-end conflict scenarios in the coming years.

Type Commanders are responsible for organizing, training, and equipping forces before they are assigned to operational fleets, and play a role in aligning platforms, personnel, and systems to support combatant commander requirements, the statement reads. The session is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Potomac AB venue during the conference.

Speakers include ADM James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, who will serve as moderator; RADM Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic; VADM Richard “Rick” Seif, Commander, Submarine Forces; Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; and Commander, Allied Submarine Command; VADM Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Forces and Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and VADM Michael Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces.

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
EXHIBITOR PROFILE: High-performance, ruggedized servers with high TRL for Naval applications

April 17, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via TKMS
News
Naval shipbuilding cooperation agreement signed by TKMS, Navantia

April 16, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via Qinetiq
News
Mission data center to be established in Belgium by QinetiQ

April 02, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Air Force F-22 image
News
Software delivery to F-22 accomplished with USAF, cybersecurity firm

March 18, 2026

More Cyber